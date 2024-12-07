Bengaluru woman proposes startup for teaching maids to cook high-protein meals, viral post sparks debate

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bengaluru woman proposes to teach maid healthy cooking

A Bengaluru lady sparked a social media controversy after introducing a novel start-up concept: a platform that trains maids and cooks to create high-protein meals and provides meal-prepping services. She identified it as an "untapped market" with enormous potential, citing the growing need for nutritious, high-quality meals in urban households.

While noting the class discussion surrounding the proposal, the user emphasized the possibility of equitable implementation. She went on: “I understand that there is a class discourse to be had here, but I am sure there’s a way to implement this equitably such that house helps can learn a bit more about health and nutrition and make way more money since there’s a demand anyway.”

The woman's startup idea of teaching maids and cooks to create high-protein meals and providing meal-prepping services has elicited a wide range of opinions online. Some users expressed interest in practical solutions such as meal prep kits or self-cooking instructions, while others raised other concerns.

One user commented, “Great idea, but let’s be real—Indians want their maids to whip up Michelin-star meals but act like it’s a national crisis when they ask for an Rs1000 raise. Meanwhile, the same people blow Rs 1500 on one Zomato order without blinking. Hypocrisy served hot!”.

During the debates, one entrepreneur working on a similar concept of high-protein meal prepping contacted us, noting, "We aim to make cooking simpler with prep systems that reduce kitchen time to just 15-20 minutes."

One user stated, "I just need a start-up that'll provide me with meal prep kits, and I'll cook them myself," emphasizing the ease of semi-prepared meal alternatives. Another offered a larger approach, saying, "We need a start-up to teach people how to cook for themselves," advocating for self-reliance in the kitchen.

The post on X has received over 700k views, 1800 likes, and over 300 reshares.

