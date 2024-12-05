Lost footwear at temples? Here's THIS viral ninja technique to save your 'chappal' from now on | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's a viral ninja technique to save your 'chappal'

When you visit a temple, fair, or any other crowded venue where you must remove your shoes or slippers, there is always the possibility that they will be stolen. A video posted recently on Instagram by the account @rana_ka_rayta displays an ingenious method for preventing slippers from being stolen in crowded areas.

The video shows a man exhibiting a "ninja technique" for protecting his footwear. He states that he is at the Tekri Temple in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, and has concealed his slippers to keep them safe.

Watch the video here:

The man advises that in a crowded environment, you should never leave your slippers together in one position. Instead, divide them by placing one slipper in one spot and the other in another. In the video, he puts one red slipper among a pile of shoes and hides the other in a different location.

The video has received over one lakh views, with many viewers commenting on the man's innovative notion. One user stated that they follow the same approach, while another quipped that given the state of his slippers, even a robber would leave them alone.

"Bhai ye chapal to chor bhi nahi lega," a social media user wrote. Another commented, "That’s how two-factor authentication works."

Someone playfully recommended that NASA recruit this man for his intelligence and give him the flexibility to set his salary.

