New Year 2025 calendar starts with 'WTF', social media's quirky observation goes viral | CHECK

The New Year 2025 calendar starts with 'WTF'.

The last month of the year 2024 is going on. 2025 is about to come. Many of us must be planning how to spend the first day of 2025 like where to go and what to eat. Whether it is meeting in a pub, travelling abroad or starting a new work, everyone is preparing in their own way.

Meanwhile, some people are worried after seeing some special things in the new year's calendar. The first day of the year 2025 is starting on Wednesday. Now you must be wondering what is wrong with this.

But some people on X have speculated about its meaning. The first three days of the year 2025 are Wednesday (1), Thursday (2) and Friday (3). It is seen written as "WTF" in people's phone calendars.

An X user @wtffrio shared a screenshot of their calendar pointing to this. They asked, "Should we be worried that 2025 will start with 'wtf'".

This post has gone viral. It has been viewed almost 11 million times. People have reacted to this information. Many people have said that they are not very optimistic about the coming year.

One person said, "Every year is worse than the last year anyway. Never mind." Another user wrote, "We are already ruined." The third user wrote, "We must be worried."

Bryan Johnson, an Age-reversing millionaire also shared his thoughts on the upcoming year. He wrote, “2025 is going to be wild. There are no priors."

A user said that the last time the first three days of the year 2020 were Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, that year the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. On this, a user wrote, "Now I am worried. The last time this happened was in 2020. We all know how that year went."

