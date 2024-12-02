Bengaluru man makes impressive 'MasterChef' CV for maid, internet impressed

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bengaluru man makes 'MasterChef' CV for maid.

The first thing that is asked for a job is your CV. By looking at it, it is determined whether you are fit for that job or not. All professionals working in the private sector need a CV. But have you ever seen the CV of a maid? If you have not seen it, then see it today. A Bangalore man has made for his cook. After the cook's CV went viral on social media, she started getting job offers.

The man made a CV of his cook

The CV of the maid was shared on the social site X when a woman named Urvi shared a post regarding maid requirements. She wrote - "Hey chat, I am looking for a cook in HSR who can make some nice simple home food for me, if you have any leads please share?" In reply to this Bengaluru resident Varun Peru shared the CV of his cook Ritu. Sharing the CV of his maid, Varun wrote, "You should definitely consider Ritu didi the Masterchef of HSR. She has been amazing at her work - her simple, home food is the best! I even made a resume for her because she deserves it."

MasterChef Level CV

In the shared CV, Varun has described his maid as a master chef. Varun has created different sections in his maid's CV to tell about her qualifications. In which the maid's goals and objectives are written. Along with this, it is also mentioned that the cook is an expert. Varun also said that his cook cooks very well on both gas and induction. It is also mentioned in the CV that the cook is an expert in cooking comfort food like rajma rice and rasam rice as well as 'staff-safety cooking'. This post has been viewed by more than 1 lakh people so far and 1 thousand people have liked it.

