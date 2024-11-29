Bangladeshi woman dances on moving train, stuns internet: Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bangladeshi woman dances on a moving train.

Every day some video or the other goes viral on social media. Most of the videos of Jugaad, dancing, fighting and stunts go viral. There are many videos which people find difficult to believe because it is impossible to do so. One such video is going viral on social media these days, in which a girl is seen running on the roof of a moving train.

What is special in the video?

This video going viral on social media is being said to be from Bangladesh. In the video, you can see that a train is running. A girl is seen running in the opposite direction on the roof of this train. Looking at the video, it looks exactly like what happens in the Subway Surfers game. You can see in the video that this girl runs in the opposite direction on the roof of the moving train for some time then she stands up and starts dancing. No information has been given about where this video is from.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video has been shared on social media from a page named The Meme Party on social site Instagram. While posting this video, the caption reads, 'Subway Surfers - Bangladesh version. So far, this video has been watched by millions of people. At the same time, social media users are giving their different reactions to this video. After watching the video, a user wrote, "She is doing cardio training on the treadmill," while another wrote, "Aunty is on peak." The third user wrote, "More alive than we are."

