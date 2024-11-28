Elephant performing Bharatnatyam: IFS officer clarifies saying it is not what it seems in viral video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Elephant performing Bharatnatyam in viral video.

These days video has become a topic of discussion on the internet. In this, an elephant is also seen dancing behind two women performing Bharatnatyam. Many things are being said about the video after it went viral. Despite everything, the video has grabbed the attention of several people.

What is there in the video?

A video has been posted on the social media platform X from the handle @sankii_memer. The caption of the video is - "Two girls are performing Bharatnatyam when suddenly an elephant joins in, matching their moves and vibing along gracefully." Since the time it has been posted, it is getting a lot of reactions. After watching the video, many people will think that the elephant is matching footsteps along with girls who were performing Bharatnatyam; however, IFS has clarified the actual reason.

What did the IFS officer say?

An officer of the Indian Forest Service @PraveenKaswan reacted to the video and claimed that the elephant dancing in the video is a sign of something else. Swaying like this means that the elephant is under some stress and it can be dangerous because the elephant is seen tied to a pillar in the video.

Many social media users who have seen the video are hoping that this is not a fake video made by AI. At the same time, some people are thinking that it is an elephant cutely dancing. The video has garnered more than 7 lakh views and users have posted several comments praising the elephant.

Some have also expressed sympathy for the elephant and said that the tied elephant is under stress and that is why it is swinging like this. This can be dangerous because it is angry and we are making videos of this and having fun by connecting it to its dance.

A few users also wrote that elephants often sway or rock back and forth when they are stressed, bored or confined in an unnatural environment such as small enclosures or chains. This behaviour, known as stereotypic behaviour, is commonly seen in captive elephants that lack stimulation or the ability to move freely as they would do in the wild.

ALSO READ: Korean woman tourist eats Gulab Jamun for first time, her priceless reaction goes viral | Watch