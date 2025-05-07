Pregnant woman's dance video ignites fitness debate; her response wins over critics | WATCH A pregnant woman's energetic dance video sparks heated debate on fitness during pregnancy. Watch her viral video and see how her thoughtful response wins over critics. Read the full story here.

A video of a medical professional and soon-to-be twin mother performing an energetic dance to the Bollywood song Ding Dong Dole with choreographer Aadil Khan has gone viral. The film, which has received millions of views, shows Dr Sonam Dahiya dancing confidently and enthusiastically, dispelling conventional assumptions about pregnancy and fitness.

On Instagram, Dr Dahiya published this video. In the caption, she expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to dance with Aadil Khan, calling it a "dream come true." She also took the time to respond to some of the criticism she received, underlining the value of cultural understanding and personal expression.

"Exercise is a personal journey, and what I wear while exercising is my choice—one that makes me feel comfortable and empowered in my own skin," she wrote, emphasising that cultural judgements should never jeopardise personal freedom and self-confidence.

Dr Dahiya, a healthcare specialist, also seized the opportunity to provide valuable advice to expectant mothers. She explained that physical activity during a healthy, uncomplicated pregnancy is both safe and useful.

She addressed frequent concerns, stating that exercise does not raise the risk of miscarriage, low birth weight, or premature birth, but advised women to speak with their doctors to verify their activities are safe. Her post resonated with many people, not just because of its inspirational message but also because it reminded them that parenthood and fitness can coexist.

In her final remarks, Dr Dahiya stressed the significance of self-expression and self-decision-making, encouraging people to respect each other's decisions. "We all have the right to make decisions for ourselves, whether it's about what we wear or how we manage our health throughout pregnancy. She wrote, "Your body, your choice."

Her video has received over 300 million views and has been reshared by many people on the internet. One viewer responded to the video by asking, “Can any doctor confirm how harmful it is to dance with a baby bump?” But Sonam, who is a doctor herself, has already addressed those concerns, stating that it is not dangerous but rather beneficial—and that, in the end, it is her body and her decision.

