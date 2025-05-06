Florida woman blames neighbour's Indian curry for stinking up her new apartment A Florida woman's new apartment life gets disrupted by her neighbour's Indian curry. Find out how she reacts to the pungent smell and what happens next in this unusual neighbourly dispute.

A Florida woman sparked an online discussion when she accused her neighbour of preparing Indian food, which she claimed was the cause of the lingering smell in her new flat. Lifestyle content producer Erika B requested assistance from her social media followers. She recently moved to a new apartment in Tampa, Florida, in the United States. Erika discovered a potent odour permeating every part of her home after a few days there. Later on, she discovered that her neighbour's cuisine was the source. Erika tried to eliminate the problem by running an air purifier all day, but it didn't work.

“My new apartment smells. It didn’t when I toured it. I am assuming I have a neighbour who likes to cook curry, and it’s somehow leaking through the vents. I love Indian food, but this is too much," she wrote on Threads.

Erika went on to explain her problem, saying, “It smelt nice in here for a day after I had a housekeeper here, and now it stinks again. We had the doors open for hours yesterday when the movers were here. I have plug-ins, and I have an air purifier running. I don’t know what else to do— it’s seeping into everything."

After Erika's article appeared on the Meta platform, numerous users offered her suggestions. One of them commented, "Curry does not stink. Perhaps a dead rat or raccoon is decaying someplace in there." Call maintenance." Another person begged Erika to communicate her concerns to the landlord.

"Perhaps maintenance can do something about the ventilation and filters." Until then, combine apple, orange and cinnamon in hot water over low to medium heat on the stove and use as a temporary cure,' a user recommended.

Erika attempted to justify herself by stating, "I love Indian food," but several of her fans accused her of bigotry. One person said, "We prepare Indian food every day, and our house does not smell or STINK like you claimed in your tirade. Cancel your lease and move out because your complex has bad HVAC."

Another woman spoke out for Erika, saying, "Guys, it is not racist to not want your entire house to smell like any dish, no matter how cultural. I adore Jamaican food, but I don't want my house to smell like ackee and saltfish all the time."

The Thread has gone viral, with many reactions and comments on the microblogging platform.

