2 teens killed after fight over 'who gets tandoori roti first' at UP wedding, internet shocked

New Delhi:

A little disagreement over tandoori rotis at a wedding feast in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, turned fatal, killing two young cousins. What should have been a joyful event swiftly devolved into a tragedy. The altercation started at a food stand and escalated when a group of males, including wedding guests, attacked Ashish (17) and Ravi, alias Kallu (18).

The event occurred early Sunday morning in the village of Sarai Hriday Shah, which is only eight kilometres from the district capital and falls under the authority of the Gauriganj police station. According to the Times of India, Ashish and Ravi were slain by a group of men during a verbal disagreement at one of the food vendors during the wedding reception.

According to the police, cousins Ashish and Ravi got into an altercation with Rohit, the groom's cousin, his friends and other guests about tandoori rotis at a food stand around midnight on Sunday (May 4) during the wedding feast. The verbal altercation swiftly escalated, with threats made. Witnesses said Rohit and his guests felt humiliated by the youths' antics.

Around 1 a.m., Rohit and his pals, armed with iron rods, hockey sticks, and lathis, pursued Ashish, Ravi, and their companions as they attempted to escape the wedding venue. Although the cousins' pals managed to flee, Ashish and Ravi were apprehended by the group. The two cousins were viciously attacked and left bleeding on the road as the gang continued to beat them with their weapons and fists.

When witnesses noticed their damaged corpses, they rushed them to a nearby hospital, where their severe injuries resulted in referrals to AIIMS Rae Bareli and then Lucknow. Ravi was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while Ashish died on the way there.

Amethi assistant SP Harendra Kumar told TOI that a formal complaint resulted in the initiation of a formal investigation (FIR) against 13 individuals, eight named and five unnamed, on charges of rioting and murder.

A hunt is continuing to apprehend the remaining criminals, and three people identified as suspects in the crime have already been apprehended.

