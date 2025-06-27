Panic in Ahmedabad: Elephants go berserk during Rath Yatra 2025 | Watch videos Ahmedabad saw moments of terror and panic on the holy Jagannath Rath Yatra day today when three elephants, which were part of the procession, suddenly went berserk. The chaos, which was on camera, had devotees running for cover.

Rath Yatra, a colourful and sombre annual festival, was suddenly disrupted as the elephants, exquisitely decorated for the festival, unceremoniously broke ranks and ran off. The heart-stopping videos are spreading like wildfire on social media, depicting one of the elephants running onto the main road, leaving the large crowd that had assembled to watch the procession in common panic.

Two videos related to this incident have also surfaced. In one video, the uncontrolled elephant is seen running away from the Rath Yatra. Whereas the second video is after the elephant went out of control. In this video, other elephants are also seen behaving abnormally, and their mahouts are seen trying to control them.

Official reactive response prevents further chaos

Luckily, the authorities responded quickly. In spite of the initial chaos and the scramble for people to leave, the situation was soon under control. The rampaging elephant that appears in the video was reported to have been contained and led out of the throng. Fire Department units, doctors, and police were already at the scene, something that would prove to be incredibly vital in the organisation of the current events and the prevention of what could have otherwise been a much more catastrophic incident.

Although rare, the incident is a harsh reminder of the unpredictable nature of animals even during festive occasions. Participants and devotees will no doubt breathe a collective sigh of relief that, despite the spine-tingling moment, no one suffered serious injuries.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra proceeded, but for many, the vision of elephants charging will be a lasting memory of this year's festivities.

Significance of Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad is considered the second-largest Rath Yatra in the country after Puri (Odisha). The 148th Rath Yatra started from the 400-year-old Jagannath temple in Jamalpur at 7 am on June 27, 2025, and will return to the temple by 8:30 pm. The route of this yatra is 18 km long, starting from Jamalpur and passing through areas like Raipur, Kalupur, Shahpur, Dariyapur, Mosal Saraspur, Prem Darwaza, Delhi Chakla, and Manek Chowk.

Strong security arrangements

The procession includes 18 decorated elephants, 101 tableaux, 30 akhadas, 18 bhajan troupes, and 3 bands. Over 23,884 security personnel, 41 drones, 130 additional CCTVs, AI-based surveillance, and 25 watchtowers have been deployed for security.