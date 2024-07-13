'This is not Islam': Pakistani YouTuber's viral song condemning girls' education sparks global outcry

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE Pakistani YouTuber's viral song condemning girls' education sparks global outcry

A controversial video by Pakistani YouTuber Hafiz Hasan Iqbal Chishti, condemning girls' education, has gone viral, triggering widespread social media backlash. In the video, uploaded several weeks ago, Chishti urges parents to withdraw their daughters from school, citing concerns about dancing, which he claims goes against Islamic principles. The song titled 'Apni Dhi Schoolo Hata Le Othy Dance Kardi Payi Ae (Remove your daughter from school she was spotted dancing there)' has stirred significant controversy online.

The contentious song contains misogynistic lyrics, advocating for pulling daughters out of school and confining them at home to avoid them becoming prostitutes. Additionally, the singer asserts in the video that daughters who attend school lose their purity and dignity.

Watch the YouTuber's video:

The video also includes footage from a dance competition held in a Pakistani school at UNESCO's request. In response, the YouTuber released the song in June.

Since its release, the video has garnered over 200,000 views and received over 3,000 likes. Commenters criticised the lyrics and questioned the direction Pakistan was heading in. One user wrote, "I feel really really bad that Pakistan is still suffering with this type mentality ...shame on you and your thinking ...and people who are supporting him in comments think about country and your daughters.”

Another person commented, "How dare he used such low level language against our sisters ....he must be sacked... Moreover, he is using haq haq as background music and uttering obscene words... He must be punished.”

A third user wrote, "I am shocked that how this lyrics are made to attack women. Shame on the people who are supporting it. Why don't you talk about men who also attend school... THIS IS NOT ISLAM. SHAME ON THEM”

Another YouTuber criticized Hafiz Hasan Iqbal Chishti's video on the YouTube channel Ex-Muslim Zafar Heretic. In the video, he condemned the song and mocked Chishti, stating, "Let me tell the song creator that music too is Haram in Islam."

