Bengaluru Metro brawl between two men goes viral, commuters draw comparisons to Delhi Metro | WATCH

A nasty altercation erupted between two individuals inside Bengaluru’s Namma Metro, with both parties seen exchanging punches. Despite no official response from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the video quickly went viral on the internet.

In the viral video, two individuals were initially seen verbally abusing each other in Kannada, which eventually escalated into a fistfight in a crowded metro coach. Other passengers intervened, managing to control the two men. They urged both men to calm down and resolve their issues outside the metro station. The reasons behind the fight remain unknown.

Watch the viral video:

This video shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) from the handle @gharkekalesh has sparked widespread reactions online. Some observers remarked that the incident reflects a trend where the Bengaluru metro is increasingly resembling the Delhi metro. Commenting on the incident, one user noted, “While the fight is bad, I appreciate the co-passengers helping to calm them today. Something you don't generally see in every fight. SPECIALLY In Delhi metro”

Another user added, “Clashes in a packed metro has become so common in India. People get aggravated instantly and start hitting each other.” Someone else commented, “Frustrated travellers struggling to stand. Small inconvenience could trigger anyone. We all need to grow some tolerance while using public transport.” Earlier, Delhi metro witnessed multiple incidents of fights between individuals in the national capital.

The BMRCL is currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals involved in the incident, which took place on an unspecified line and caused significant disruption for commuters.

Namma Metro in Bengaluru has been grappling with overcrowding, particularly during peak times. Additional trains have been added to the Purple Line, crucial for IT professionals commuting to the city's eastern IT parks.

