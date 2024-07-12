‘Mujhe kyun toda?’: Man trying to stop a fight in Delhi Metro ends up getting slapped | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Man trying to stop a fight in Delhi Metro ends up getting slapped

Another instance of viral incident in the Delhi Metro has surfaced, featuring a video capturing a scuffle between middle-aged men at a ticket counter. Recorded by a bystander, the chaotic scene has garnered significant attention on social media. While details such as the video's exact date and location remain ambiguous, it has ignited extensive online discourse.

The incident allegedly started during the purchase of metro tokens, where footage captured one man in line engaged in a heated argument with another commuter. The verbal disagreement rapidly turned physical, leading to both men exchanging slaps. Amid the escalating tension, a third commuter tried to intervene, only to receive an unexpected slap from one of the brawlers, leaving him visibly surprised.

Watch the viral video:

The response of the third individual, caught unexpectedly in the conflict despite his efforts to intervene, has garnered considerable attention from observers. Viewers have noted how he tried to resolve the situation but ended up being slapped without justification.

One user commented, “The fight was taking place only between two uncles. Why was the poor third uncle beaten?” expressing the shared sentiment of others. “Blue shirt uncle is the reason why people don’t intervene in fights to calm them down. Uncle proved it in just one video why we shouldn’t intervene,” wrote another user. One viewer humorously speculated whether the men were engaging in a round of the "Neck Slap Game," while another sarcastically commented, “Delhi metro never disappoints.”

The video has attracted more than one million viewers since it was posted on the microblogging app. This incident highlights the unpredictable nature of public altercations. While intervening can be a noble gesture, it's crucial to assess the situation and prioritize your own safety.

ALSO READ: 'Kutta pagal ho gaya hai’: Jaipur Municipal Corporation's unique website draws social media attention