Who is Imsha Rehman? Pakistani TikTok star in spotlight after private video leak

Read the story of Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman, who deactivated her social media accounts following a private video leak. Know about her rise to fame, the impact of the controversy, and the darker side of social media.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2024 21:39 IST
Imsha Rehman
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman.

Pakistani TikTok influencer Imsha Rehman has deactivated her social media accounts after an unauthorised private video leaked. The footage, which purportedly shows Rehman in a compromising situation, went viral on platforms like WhatsApp, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Instagram. This led to a great deal of public scrutiny and reactions ranging from sympathy to accusations of PR stunt. Before leaving social media, Rehman said the response was overwhelming, with reports suggesting his accounts may have been hacked.

Repeated tendency to violate privacy

This is the second recent case of leaked videos involving Pakistani influencers. In October, TikTok star Minahil Malik faced a similar controversy after a private video was posted online, sparking widespread trolling and public backlash. These incidents highlight the fragile limits of digital personas’ privacy and how easily personal information can be exploited online.

Who is Imsha Rehman?

Born in Lahore on October 7, 2002, Rehman rose to fame on Instagram and TikTok for his lifestyle and fashion trends. By 2024, she has amassed more than 12.1 million followers on TikTok, becoming a dominant figure in Pakistan’s digital space with an estimated net worth of USD 500,000.

Dark side of social media fame

While social media provides an outlet for self-expression, it also exposes influencers to risks such as cyberbullying, breaches of privacy, and mental health challenges. Incidents like Rehman's highlight the urgent need emphasising that they have better protection for the online community moving into the digital age.

