Delhi air quality alert: AQI in ‘severe’ category as smog engulfs national capital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO An anti-smog gun is used to spray water to curb air pollution in New Delhi.

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) moving to 433 and placed in the “severe” category. This marks a sharp decline from Friday’s AQI of 396. Of the city’s 39 monitoring stations, all but one reported AQI levels above 400. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has warned of serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups.

​

Penalties for violations

Authorities introduced options under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued 550 challans and collected a fine of Rs 1 crore for violations, including prohibited use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, along with hitting vehicles 4,855 without proper pollution certificates amounting to Rs 4.85 crore.

Transportation and construction restrictions

Interstate plying of diesel and petrol buses, except BS-VI diesel buses, has been banned in NCR cities. Construction, demolition, and mining operations have been suspended. For classes up to Class V, Delhi schools will switch to online learning to protect children from exposure to pollution.

Government criticism

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has accused BJP-ruled Haryana and other states neighboring Uttar Pradesh of further increasing pollution in Delhi by sending banned BS-IV diesel buses. Enforcement teams have been deployed to ensure compliance.

Impact on vulnerable groups

Delhi nursing homes have taken precautions such as prohibition of outdoor activities, mandatory masks, and standby oxygen cylinders to be used in case of emergencies. Stubble burning continues to be a major source of pollution, and it accounts for 37% of Delhi’s total pollution on Thursday.

Health Risks

The primary pollutant, PM2.5, poses severe health risks as it can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream. Authorities are urging residents to limit outdoor activities and take protective measures as the city’s toxic air continues to worsen.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

Also read | Delhi imposes curbs amid 'severe' air pollution: BS III, BS IV vehicles banned, schools go online