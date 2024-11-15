Delhi imposes curbs amid 'severe' air pollution: BS III, BS IV vehicles banned, schools go online

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi government bans older vehicles to combat pollution

The Delhi government, following the directives of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), has announced a ban on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (LMVs) within the city. Additionally, diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, with emission standards of BS-III or below, are prohibited from entering Delhi, except for those transporting essential commodities or providing essential services.

As Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) touched the ‘severe’ category at 411 on Friday morning, the government enforced Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Additionally, private construction and demolition activities were halted, and staggered office timings were announced for smoother traffic flow.

Staggered office timings to ease congestion

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi introduced new timings for government offices:

Central Government Offices: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM

Delhi Government Offices: 10:00 AM - 6:30 PM

MCD Offices: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the staggered schedule but criticised the delay in implementing such measures, which were discussed in October’s DDMA meeting on pollution control.

Efforts to improve public transport

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced additional public transport measures:

106 shuttle buses to facilitate commuting.

Delhi Metro to run 60 extra trips daily.

40 dedicated shuttle buses for government officials to discourage private vehicle use.

Violators of the vehicle ban face fines of Rs 20,000, with 84 enforcement teams and 280 additional personnel monitoring compliance.

Impact on schools and health risks

Classes up to Grade 5 will transition to online learning starting next week, while private schools adapt using smart boards and apps. PM2.5 particles, the dominant pollutant, continue to pose serious health risks, penetrating deep into the lungs and bloodstream.

Stubble burning and vehicular emissions as major contributors

Stubble burning accounted for 33.3% of Delhi’s pollution on Thursday, with vehicular emissions adding 11.9%. Wind speeds of 8-12 kmph slightly improved the AQI to 396 by Friday evening, bringing it down to the ‘very poor’ category. Further improvement is expected over the weekend.

Monitoring stations reflect high pollution levels

Out of 39 monitoring stations, 18 reported ‘severe’ air quality, including Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, and Punjabi Bagh. Real-time data from the Sameer app highlights PM2.5 as the primary pollutant.

Ongoing crisis and future outlook

Despite slight improvements in air quality, Delhi remains under significant stress from seasonal pollution. Authorities and residents alike continue to grapple with its health and logistical impacts.