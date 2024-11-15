Air pollution: Delhi schools make face masks mandatory for students, restrict outdoor activities

Follow us on Image Source : AP Check Delhi air pollution latest update.

Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: After the air quality in the capital city plunged to severe catory and the restrictions were imposed under GRAP III, various school authorities in the national capital are taking measures to safeguard the students of class six and above who would be attending their classes offline. These steps have been taken as primary schools across Delhi switched to online mode in the wake of rising air pollution level in the city.

Sudha Acharya, Principal of ITL Public School in Dwarka, told PTI, "We’ve implemented guidelines for students attending school. Outdoor activities are restricted. We are encouraging indoor activities such as reading, painting, crafting and games like chess and carrom."

Acharya issued an advisory in the school highlighting efforts to promote eco-friendly habits, such as carpooling, staying hydrated, and maintaining a diet rich in antioxidants.

"We have mandated the use of N95 masks, keep all doors and windows closed and take extra care of students with pre-existing respiratory issues like asthma," she said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP 3 measures as the national capital recorded the worst pollution levels in the country, with the air quality remaining in the "severe" category for two consecutive days.

On Friday the city's air quality was in the severe category with an AQI of 411 at 9 am.

In response, Chief Minister Atishi announced on Thursday that all schools up to Class 5 would switch to online learning until further notice.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has instructed government and private schools and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)-run schools to suspend offline classes for these students.

Rajiv Hassija, principal of Indraprastha International School in Dwarka, said that teachers will continue to deliver lessons on campus using Microsoft Teams and smartboards equipped with the full syllabus to facilitate online learning effectively.

"We will also share recorded sessions with students who can rewatch them and those who miss classes due to any reason can catch up. Students are asked to wear school uniform during their online classes, and they also have 15 minutes gap between two classes to walk around and hydrate themselves," said Hassija.

He added that all the outdoor activities especially before 10 am have been suspended for secondary class students.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Khatri, president of Shiksha Nyay Manch said that online classes would be conducted in MCD-run schools. However, the teachers would have to come to school to take the classes.