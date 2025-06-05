Nothing CEO Carl Pei's post on Indian cuisine divides the internet, says 'Indian food in London is...' While people are loving Indian foods, Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared his 'hot take' about the cuisine. The entrepreneur took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his opinion after dining at a Michelin Star restaurant. Check out this post here.

New Delhi:

Indian cuisine has been making waves in the culinary world. Recently, an Indian-cuisine restaurant in Dubai, Tresind Studio, was awarded three Michelin stars. This makes it the only Indian restaurant in the world to have been awarded three Michelin stars. London, too, has seen a growth in the number of Indian restaurants. The city has more than 3,600.

While people are loving Indian foods, Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared his 'hot take' about the cuisine. The entrepreneur took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his opinion after dining at a Michelin Star restaurant. However, the post has gotten mixed reactions from the netizens.

In his post, the co-founder of OnePlus said, "Hot take: Indian food in London is better than Indian food in India."

His post garnered nearly 2.1 million views. His 'hot take' served as a warning, and it proved to be quite true since the post truly sparked a debate. Several people took to the comments section to share their views.

One of them wrote, "Do you actually think Indian food in London is anywhere close to the real authentic Indian food." Another commented, "More like 'Indian food in london is better (for Non-Indians) than Indian food in India.' Same thing as Chinese food in India is better than Chinese food in China for Indians(non chinese)."

A third user wrote, "Carl this is because the only Indian food you eat in India is at Soho House" to which the 35-year-old replied, "The best food I had in India was actually a roadside Biryani."

