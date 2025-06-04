Shashi Tharoor, Siddaramaiah, Nikhil Kamath, others react to RCB's win in IPL 2025 final, check here Actors, businessmen, politicians and several other prominent personalities took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to congratulate RCB for their IPL win after 18 years. Check out their posts here.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won their maiden IPL trophy after 18 years, beating Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Actors, businessmen, politicians and several other prominent personalities took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to congratulate the team as well as Virat Kohli, who has been a part of the franchise for the past 18 years.

Taking to X, Shashi Tharoor wrote, "First thing I did upon landing in Washington was to check the #IPLFinal score. Very happy for imVkohli that he 18 laid his hands on the trophy after 18 years of service! Congratulations."

Karnataka chief minister, Siddaramaiah wrote, "Rrrrrrrrr.... Cccccccc.... Bbbbbbbbb.... In the IPL final match, RCB team defeated Punjab team. Congratulations. They impressed millions of fans by putting on a cohesive performance as a team throughout the tournament. It's a day where RCB boys are engaged.

"Virat Kohli's 18 years of hard work, dedication and commitment have led RCB to this victory. RCB players are champions in all the categories like bowling, batting, fielding etc. There is no doubt that they have given a performance. This day created history.. Lastly, this year the cup is Namde."

Nikhil Kamath shared a story on Instagram where he wrote, "Virat Kohli you are the #BangaloreBoy today. Congrats RCB."

Sharing a picture of Virat Kohli, Anand Mahindra in a post on X wrote, "'Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.' – Tagore. For 18 years, Virat Kohli gave his heart to a team that had never touched the trophy. Waiting for the light of that dawn. And now, at last, the stars have answered his faith. Loyalty like this doesn’t just win titles — it carves legacies."

Harsh Goenka, too, shared a tweet. He said, "After 18 seasons of waiting, RCB finally wins the IPL! Virat is all smiles. And Bangalore is partying like never before. Well played, RCB- you truly deserved this!"

