TikTok star Sana Yousaf: 10 light-hearted videos to remember the young talent A TikTok star, Sana Yousaf, has been shot dead inside her house in Islamabad, Pakistan. This incident has shocked everyone. Let's check out some of her fun, light-hearted videos to remember the young talent.

New Delhi:

A piece of heartbreaking news has come from Islamabad, Pakistan. A 17-year-old social media influencer and TikTok star, Sana Yousaf, was shot dead inside her house in the G-13 sector of Islamabad on the night of Monday, June 2. This incident has shocked everyone.

According to police officials, Sana was shot by an unknown person from a very close distance. The attacker entered the house as a guest and fled from the spot immediately after committing the crime. According to reports, just before the incident, Sana had a brief conversation with the suspected shooter outside her house.

A police spokesperson said the suspect entered the house, fired several shots, and then fled the scene. Sana was hit by two bullets and died on the spot. Her body was later taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem. Authorities have launched a full murder investigation but have not yet identified or arrested any suspects. Investigators believe the attacker knew Sana.

Who was Sana Yousaf?

This TikToker, Sana Yousaf, who hails from Chitral, has gained a considerable number of followers online. Sana Yousaf had more than four million followers on Instagram. Fans are shocked by her sudden death and are now demanding justice on social media.

Let's check out a few fun, light-hearted videos of Sana Yousuf:

The last video she had posted on Instagram seems like she was celebrating her birthday in a cake shop.

After the feud between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, she posted this fun video when India decided to close the Indus water treaty.

Another video of her showing her CTM routine.

What was the motive behind Sana Yousuf's murder?

Although the motive behind the murder is not yet clear, officials are investigating several angles, including personal dispute, social tension, or a possible honour crime. No official statement has been released about the motive yet.

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

