Nobita dies by suicide after realising Doraemon's truth? Netizens refuse to believe this viral theory

Nobita dies by suicide? Yes, we are equally shocked to read this. And the reason behind his drastic step is even more shocking. Lately, there's this bizarre theory that's doing rounds on the Internet which claims that Nobita was suffering from schizophrenia and -- wait, that's not it -- the viral post also states that Doraemon didn't really exist. What!

True story behind Nobita’s life

Hold your breath, there's more to it. When the doctors confront the troubled teenager about his 'imaginary friend', he couldn't take it and dies by suicide. According to an article titled, "True story behind Nobita’s life' on the website StuMagz, Nobita was a neglected and bullied 9-year-old who finds comfort in his 'imaginary friend' Doraemon. The robot from the future, helps him solve every problem by presenting him with gadgets. At the age of 16, when Nobita's parents took him to doctors, he was told about schizophrenia and that Doraemon is just a figment of his imagination and there's nothing real about him. Unable to cope with the reality, Nobita decided to take his own life and kills himself with his father's gun.

Beware of fake news

Well, that's obviously not true. The website clarifies that it was an exercise to make people believe how they fall for fake news. The article concludes on a note by spreading awareness about how people can be manipulated with fake news and how agenda driven they could be.

Well, the exercise did work. The story baffled netizens. They are heartbroken and they don't want to believe it. "This story hurts more than breakup," a user shared, while another one said, "My whole childhood was a lie."

Some also cared to share the full story. "None of it is true. Writing this was an exercise in the spreading of fake news. We take information coming from sources we trust without giving it a second glance and blindly believing it to be true," a user posted.

