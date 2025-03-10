Netizens celebrate with memes as India wins ICC Champions Trophy after defeating New Zealand | WATCH India's thrilling win over New Zealand sparks meme fest! Netizens erupt in joy, creating hilarious memes to celebrate the ICC Champions Trophy victory. Watch the funniest reactions here!

India defeats New Zealand by four wickets on Sunday to win their third Champions Trophy. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's brilliant 76-run performance, combined with his 100-run partnership, propelled the team to victory in 251 overs with 6 balls remaining. Ravindra Jadeja scored the winning runs with a boundary off William O'Rourke, triggering fireworks to burst as the squad celebrated their stunning triumph over the Kiwis in the CT 2025 final.

India's victory sparked a flood of jokes on social media, with many criticising Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed for dubbing Rohit Sharma "fat" and "unfit." Other memes mocked Pakistan, the host of this year's Champions Trophy, for being unable to host the tournament's final.

Rajasthan Royals’ official X handle shared a picture of the dandiya dance between Sharma and Kohli, captioning it, “moment hai bhai moment."

While Jadeja and Harshit Rana did the Gangnam Style, Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, who was bowled for one off two deliveries, were spotted playing 'dandiya' with the wickets.

This marks India's third ICC Champions Trophy victory. India shared the prized trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002 after the final was rained out, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team won it in 2013.

