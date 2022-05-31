Mumbai Police uses Upside Down reference of Stranger Things to drive across important social message

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ STRANGERTHINGSTV Stranger Things 4 part 1 has been released on Netflix

Season 4 of the popular Netflix show Stranger Things has arrived recently and the entire world is gripped in its fever. Mumbai Police used the reference of the Upside Down from the series to drive home the message on eve teasing and cyber security.

In one of their posts on Twitter, Mumbai Police shared a graphic that said “stop teasing” in a cryptic format. While tweeting it, they wrote, “Such flavour of strange will put you other side of Bars. #SheMatters#Dial100 #StrangerThings4 (sic)."

The Mumbai police also urged people to report sexual harassment by calling helpline numbers 100 and 103 or reaching out to them on their Twitter handle.

Similarly, the UP Police posted a graphic that said “Never open links, which contain Stranger Things”. It emphasised the importance of not clicking on suspicious or random links as they might initiate phishing attacks that lead to financial fraud or data theft. Cyber fraud is claiming more victims by the day and by sharing this message an important message is put across in the public domain.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things Season 4 has been split into two parts. Part one has been released on Netflix and the second part will be released on July 1.

Plus, the show will be ending with a fifth and final season. The series is created by Matt and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer Brothers.