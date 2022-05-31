Father's reaction on his son making to the Forbes 'under 30 list' amuses netizens

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CURIOUSHARISH Father's reaction on son's achievement

A father's reaction to his son making it to the Forbes ‘under 30 list’ is making rounds on the internet. Parents' reaction to their child's success comes out in different forms. Everyone has their own way of celebrating success. Some people party and share their happiness with the world, some make sweet dishes, while some just keep their calm and keep their guarded behavior intact. Just like this pattern, a man named Hairsh Uthayakumar, who made into the Forbes ‘under 30 list' shared the priceless reaction of his father.

Also Read: 9 Years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Fans remember Bunny & Naina aka Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone

Harish took to his Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the chat he had with his father. The conversation started with his father asking him if he had his lunch? In reply, Harish says “not yet” and shares a picture of his great achievement of making it into the Forbes 'under 30 list'. The reply his dad gave him was a thumbs-up emoji. With this screenshot, Harish asked Twitteratis to drop a thumbs up in the chat.

Now, many people are sharing their reactions to this picture and dropping their comments. The picture has received more than 3000 likes and 150 retweets till now.

People are leaving funny comments in the comment box, let’s have a look at them.

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala's old video about 'death' goes viral; Fan says 'he predicted his own death'

One user wrote, “Literally every Dad's keyboard be like”

Another user shared his dad’s reaction when got selected for PhD IIT Bombay, he wrote, “My dad's reaction when I got selected for PhD IIT Bombay”

“Looks like thumbs up is every father's favourite emoji/reaction,” another said.

One user said that every dad is the same. The other Twitterati expressed that he wants to meet his dad before him.