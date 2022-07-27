Meet Uorfi Javed's younger sister Asfi Javed whose glamourous dressing sense will blow your mind

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UORFI JAVED, ASFI JAVED Uorfi Javed's younger sister Asfi Javed

Uorfi Javed is often making headlines for her over-the-top fashion choices and bold fashion style. Her eccentric fashion choices continue to amaze all. However, her younger sister Asfi Javed seems to be quite opposite. Not too bold or bizarre, but Asfi has a glamorous dressing sense. Asfi Javed, who is a fashion blogger, loves wearing denim, short dresses and designer tops. According to her Instagram, Uorfi's sister is a shopaholic.

In one of the posts, Asfi opted for a printed co-ord suit, for her beach vacation. In another, she flaunted her curves in an orange bodycon dress. Take a look at her Instagram posts here:

On the other hand, Uorfi Javed has been making waves on social media with bizarre dressing. She has previously worn outfits made of newspapers, copper wires, flowers, gunny bags and other such objects we see around us often. Also, she took style a notch above when she wore a costume with blades sewn all over it. The entire outfit looked metallic but a little too risqué for the reason that sharp blades are sewn all over it. ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed’s co-ord set made of blue wire becomes meme material, fans say 'Urfi ji jara 5mtr dena'

To complete her look, Uorfi tied her hair in a ponytail and opted for smoky eyes and bold red lipstick.

Take a look below to see when Uorfi turned up the heat on social media and caught netizens' attention with her style choices. ALSO READ: 'You should've been shot dead instead of Sidhu Moose Wala': Urfi Javed receives hate comments

