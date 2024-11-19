Who is Mathira Mohammad? Pakistani influencer denies allegations after private video leak

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REAL_MATHIRA Pakistani influencer Mathira Mohammad during a photoshoot.

The Pakistani influencer community is reeling from scandals over leaked secret videos. After a controversy between TikTok stars Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman, another high-profile Mathira Khan has involved herself in a similar situation with allegedly explicit videos of Mathira surfaced online, though its authenticity has not yet been confirmed.

Mathira denies allegations

Mathira, a popular model and actress, has denied the allegations and accused individuals of manipulating her photo shoots to create fake news aimed at defaming her. “People are misusing my name and pictures… Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense,” she wrote on X. The influencer has a significant social media following and urged people to respect her privacy amid the controversy.

Who is Mathira Khan?

Mathira Mohammed professionally known as Mathira, is a Pakistani-Zimbabwean TV presenter, model and actress. He was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, and moved to Pakistan due to political unrest. With over two million Instagram followers, Mathira is a popular public figure. She was previously married to singer Farran J Mirza and has a son.

Similar scandals rock social media

Other influencers have faced similar incidents recently:

Imsha Rehman: After a private video allegedly featuring her went viral, Rehman deactivated her accounts, citing overwhelming negativity.

Minahil Malik: Malik denied the authenticity of a leaked video and filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Lydia Onic: An explicit video reportedly involving the Indonesian e-sports personality was leaked, though its authenticity remains unclear.

Concerns over digital privacy

These incidents have sparked widespread debates about online privacy and the exploitation of public figures in the digital age. Influencers have called for stronger measures to combat online harassment and protect their reputations.

