Mark Zuckerberg celebrates wife's birthday dressed up in Benson Boone’s Grammy jumpsuit, internet reacts Mark Zuckerberg wore a dazzling jumpsuit for wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday celebration. This was the same jumpsuit that Benson Boone wore at the 2025 Grammys 2025 while he was performing Beautiful Things. Watch the video here.

Mark Zuckerberg shared a new video wherein he can be seen ripping off his tuxedo to reveal a jumpsuit. This was the same jumpsuit that Benson Boone wore at the 2025 Grammys 2025 while he was performing Beautiful Things.

To celebrate wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday, Zuckerberg left no stone unturned to make the occasion a joyous one. Sharing a video on Instagram, he wrote, "Your wife only turns 40 once! Shoutout to @bensonboone for the jumpsuit and new single."

In the video, the Meta CEO can be seen entering the party in a black and white tuxedo and going to the stage. At this point, with the two people, he rips off his tuxedo to reveal the dazzling blue jumpsuit, similar to what Boone did. Then, he goes on to jump on the stage and sing a song.

Chan too shared photos from her 40th birthday celebration. She wrote, "Turned forty surrounded by family, friends, laughter and dance. I am so so lucky to be so loved."

The video shared by Zuckerberg has garnered more than 19.2 million views since being posted. Several users have commented on the video. One of the comments read, "This one is for the books."

Another wrote, "I hope my midlife crisis is half as good as Zucks." A third comment read, "The hearty laugh coming from your wife is priceless."

One user wrote, "I love how you love her, zuck, and I think this particular one really got her!! Everytime I see zuck doing something crazy it’s always about his lady, beautiful to see." One comment read, "Zuck 2.0 hits differently."

ALSO READ: Kolkata-based couple chose not to send their kids to school, call it 'waste of time' | Watch