Kolkata-based couple chose not to send their kids to school, call it 'waste of time' | Watch The Kolkata-based couple do not provide school education to their kids; however, they are taught various things. These parents provide various workshops, art workshops, camping, and literature-related training to their children.

India is a country where education is compulsory for children. However, many children still cannot go to school. At the same time, some follow alternative schooling methods and homeschooling methods instead of giving their children a school education. This couple from Kolkata is one of them, they call it 'unschooling'.

Actor and social media influencer Shenaz Treasury shared the video of this family on social media. This later caused a big discussion. These parents think that 'traditional education is just a waste of time'. Instead, they are giving their children knowledge about practical matters. In the video, the couple explains that they believe in “learning through practical experiences" rather than formal schooling. Their children receive education through travel, nature walks, workshops and hands-on activities. For instance, travelling helps them grasp history better, while their son’s love for cricket is used to teach him math. The parents also emphasise that they are raising their children to be entrepreneurs and are unconcerned about conventional career paths. They argue that school-going kids are often so exhausted that they struggle to focus on true learning. The couple also describes the concept of “unschooling."

In the caption, Shenaz Treasury wrote, “This is a new trend called UNSCHOOLING not to be confused with HOME SCHOOLING. Unschooling is a child-led, interest-driven learning approach without structured curriculums, while homeschooling follows a set curriculum taught at home, similar to traditional schooling." But she added, “For both home schooling and unschooling- the parents have to be very involved and hands on!!"

To follow the unschooling trend, the couple travel a lot with their kids, trains them in all the essential things they need in life and gets close to nature. Moreover, they say that children who go to school are under a lot of pressure and are not getting anything they need from there.

Although they do not provide school education, they are taught various things. These parents provide various workshops, art workshops, camping, and literature-related training to their children.

Anyway, after Shenaz shared the video, many people came forward with comments on the video. Most of them praised it. However, at the same time, some commented that "schools are not just institutions that provide education, they are places where many minds of the same age come together and interact, and in that interaction, over the years, there are life lessons and behavioural development."

