Man swallowed by crocodile comes out of its jaw alive, is it real? Watch and find out

Trending News: Social media has become an outlet for people to share their lives with others and also to share content that they find interesting or informative. Among the plethora of content that exists on social media platforms, videos showing human-animal interactions have gained a lot of attention. While some of these videos can be heartwarming and endearing, others can be quite disturbing and showcase the violent nature of wild animals. One such video that has gone viral on Instagram recently shows two men playing with a large crocodile, which appears to have swallowed a human being.

At first glance, the video seems like a horrifying display of a crocodile attack, but upon reading the caption, it is revealed that the crocodile is actually a fake one. "Robot crocodile," the caption reads. The video has gathered over 24k views and hundreds of likes, and people have expressed their shock and amazement at the cleverly orchestrated stunt.

Watch the viral video of man swallowed by robotic crocodile coming out alive here:

The video has sparked a debate on the topic of human survival in crocodile or alligator attacks. While it is true that crocodile and alligator attacks can be fatal, survival rates depend on several factors such as the size and species of the animal, the location of the attack, and the response of the victim. In general, alligator attacks tend to be less frequent and less fatal than crocodile attacks. This is because alligators are less aggressive than crocodiles and tend to avoid human contact. However, it is important to note that alligator attacks can still be deadly, and precautions should always be taken when in areas where alligators are known to inhabit.

In contrast, crocodiles are known to be more aggressive than alligators and have a higher success rate when attacking prey. Crocodile attacks can result in serious injury or death, but survival is possible if the victim receives immediate medical attention. The key to surviving a crocodile attack is to remain calm and try to escape without fighting back. If escape is not possible, it is recommended to play dead and wait for the crocodile to release its grip before seeking medical attention.

