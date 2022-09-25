Man’s reaction to his promotion as a chef after washing dishes for years is priceless

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOODNEWS_MOVEMENT Man becomes chef after washing dishes for years

A man’s reaction after being promoted as a chef by his seniors in a viral video is so heartwarming. This unknown man used to work as a dish cleaner in the restaurant and finally, his hard work paid him well. The video of his inspiring work has surfaced on the internet and people are praising his efforts. Originally, it was shared on TikTok and after it got people’s attention, it was shared on Instagram as well.

Instagram page called ‘Good News Movement’ shared the video and its caption read, “When you go from dishwasher to cook! Congratulations!.” In the video, a man can be seen washing dishes in the kitchen area. Soon two people walk toward him and make him wear the chef apron and cap. In the end, they hand him some utensils. By seeing all this the man becomes so happy.

Watch the full video here:

Netizens' reaction to the video:

Ever since the video is shared, it has received almost two million views. Social media users are liking the post and also drop lovely comments. One user wrote, “The smile at the end!” Another user wrote, “I love how everyone is so happy for him!”, “Aye congrats big man! you've earned your right make it all yours buddy,” wrote the third user.

Have a look at more comments here:

