Man's pre-wedding speech with PowerPoint presentation goes viral | WATCH A video has been doing rounds on the internet wherein a man is seen giving a pre-wedding speech. However, what has caught the attention of the internet is the fact that he made a PowerPoint presentation for the speech. Check out the video here.

Wedding speeches tell a story and it is usually given by the groom or bride for their partners. These speeches include how they met partners, how they feel about them and certain vows among others. A video has been doing rounds on the internet wherein a man is seen giving a pre-wedding speech. However, what has caught the attention of the internet is the fact that he made a PowerPoint presentation for the speech.

The video was shared on Instagram by Rahul Bhagtani. He begins his speech by saying, "I would like to say a few words before I spend the next 40 years listening." To this, the audience can be heard erupting in laughter.

The first slide of the PPT says, ""My love for Pooja. PS - I make the best slides." After this, he moves to the next slide which has a picture of a small box of cream. Pointing at that, he says, "Do you know guys what this is?" He then answers, "This was my skincare routine before I met Pooja."

Moving to the next slide which shows several skincare products. He says, "This is the secret behind my sundar and komal twacha (smooth and beautiful skin)." Pooja is a dermatologist by profession.

The video has garnered more than 269K views since it was posted. The caption of the post reads, "My wife thought my wedding speech would be romantic… but turns out, it was a full-on roast session! 'Before marriage: Soap , water & Nivea cream. After marriage: A 10-step skincare routine.'"

Several users took to the comment section to share their views. One of the users wrote, "If he ain't like this. I'm walking out of my reception."

Another wrote, "Haha pooja ur definitely giving goals to all of us now."

A third comment read, "Being a dermat, if my hisband not doing this i m not gonna marry."

