UP constable's bizarre reason for being late to duty: 'Wife comes in dream, tries to drink my blood'

Have you ever been late to work because your spouse gave you nightmares, for real? Well, that is the case with a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constable in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, whose response to a disciplinary notice went viral on social media. In his response to being late at work, the constable said he has been getting nightmares where his wife 'sits on his chest and tries to drink his blood.' No wonder how legit his case is but the notice is now viral and the internet can't stop giggling.

Constable says he suffers from insomnia

A notice was served to the constable for being late and missing important activities at work. On February 17, a notice was issued to him by Battalion In-Charge Dalnayak Madhusudan Sharma for negligence in duty. The notice sought a response from the constable for arriving late for a morning briefing on February 16, being improperly groomed and frequently missing unit activities, which was deemed a serious violation of discipline.

The bizarre response goes viral

The constable responded to the notice, saying he suffers from insomnia due to ongoing marital disputes. He claimed, "My wife sits on my chest and tries to drink my blood with the intent to kill me". As a repercussion, he stated further that he is unable to sleep at night, leading to him being late for the official briefing. He said he is under medication for depression and irritability, and that his mother is suffering from a nerve disorder, compounding his distress.

The constable concluded his response with an emotional plea, saying he has lost the will to live and "wishes to surrender" himself to god's feet. He requested his superiors to end his suffering by guiding him towards spiritual salvation.

Probe launched

With the official notice gaining buzz on social media, an inquiry has been ordered. Officials are investigating the identity of the constable, the authenticity of his response and the circumstances surrounding the circulation of the viral letter. An investigation is also underway to determine how the letter found its way to social media platforms.