Man performs Bhangra on London Underground escalator, commuters record video | Watch In the viral video, a man with a portable speaker playing the well-known Punjabi song Mundian Tu Bach Ke Rahi danced down the escalator.

New Delhi:

After a video of a man performing Bhangra on a London Underground escalator became popular on social media, the internet took notice. As the man danced down the escalator with a portable speaker playing the well-known Punjabi song Mundian Tu Bach Ke Rahi, some commuters watched or took pictures, while others carried on with their daily lives.

Unfazed by the inquisitive looks of other passengers, the man walked with enthusiasm while carrying a portable speaker.

An Instagram user, ‘daweed.zet’, shared the video with the caption, “Indian people are so happy.”

Watch the viral video here:

It appears from a quick look at the comments section that the performance was well received online. To date, the video has received over 10,000 views.

Several internet users have commented on the post. One of the users wrote, "Banger banger banger!" Another one wrote, "Bring it on again!"

After watching the viral video, it seems like, be it India or abroad, bhangra is a popular form of dance all over the world.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Prada team visits Kolhapur, engages with local artisans on footwear craftsmanship: Video