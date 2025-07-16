Prada team visits Kolhapur, engages with local artisans on footwear craftsmanship: Video Prada admitted after the controversy that the sandals in their men's 2026 fashion show were "inspired" by traditional Indian handcrafted shoes. The visiting team also visited Kolhapur's retail market area later on Tuesday and spoke with store owners.

Days after the Italian luxury fashion brand was accused of stealing the area's renowned flat sandals, a team of Prada experts travelled to Kolhapur to meet with craftspeople and evaluate the local footwear production method.

Prada admitted after the controversy that the sandals in their men's 2026 fashion show were "inspired" by traditional Indian handcrafted shoes. In a response to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, the brand explained that the sandals on display are still in the design phase and have not yet been approved for commercial production.

“Four members of their technical team, including the heads of footwear design of Prada and two external consultants, visited Kolhapur on Tuesday. They toured the Kolhapuri chappal manufacturing cluster, observed the production process, and held discussions with local artisans," said Lalit Gandhi, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture.

Highlighting the craftsmanship involved, Gandhi said, “Our chappals are handmade and rooted in tradition. The team will now submit a report to its corporate office, and based on that, senior officials from Prada may visit Kolhapur in the next phase.”

When asked about the possibility of collaboration, Gandhi said the visit itself was a positive sign. “The fact that Prada sent a technical team all the way to Kolhapur indicates serious interest. This is perhaps the first time a Prada delegation has come to Maharashtra,” he said.

He further said that Prada had created a product inspired by the Kolhapuri chappals. “Once we noticed the design on the runway, we raised an objection and asked them to acknowledge its origins. They responded to us via email, accepting that the theme was inspired by Kolhapuri chappals,” said Gandhi.

