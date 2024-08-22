Man attacked by 12-foot snake while using toilet, leaves scene covered in blood | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Man attacked by 12-foot snake while using toilet

In a startling incident in Thailand, a man was bitten by a snake while using the toilet. On Tuesday, Thanat Thangtewanon experienced a sharp pain in his testicles after sitting down. Upon looking down, he discovered a 12-foot python clinging to his private area, as he shared on his Facebook post.

He said, “I felt something biting me. It was very painful, so I put my hands in the toilet to see what was wrong. I was shocked that I grabbed a snake.”

Tangtewanon recounted that the snake clung tightly to his scrotum and wouldn't let go. In response, the Thai man used a toilet brush to strike the snake's head, which eventually caused it to release its grip.

“I quickly stood up and plucked it out. I felt pain, really bad pain, and there was blood everywhere, but I was more shocked to have found a python in the toilet,” Tangtewanon said, according to The New York Post. He also mentioned in his Facebook post that the python bit his finger during the “very scary” ordeal.

Take a look at the post:

Tangtewanon, a resident of Samut Prakan province in Thailand, successfully killed the snake with a toilet brush before calling for assistance to remove it. His Facebook post depicts the bathroom floor and toilet seat covered in blood.

After the attack, the Thai man contacted his neighbours to take him to the hospital. Fortunately, the python was non-venomous, so he did not require stitches. He was treated with a tetanus shot and then discharged.

“I’m lucky it wasn’t a venomous snake. A cobra would have killed me,” Tangtewanon was quoted as saying by the UK Mirror.

