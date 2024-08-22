Nagpur: Four police officers suspended for viral dance video in uniform | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Nagpur: Four personnel stationed at Gandhi Baug police station were suspended for dancing in police uniform

Little did they know that if a moment of dancing in the police station would lead to this type of serious consequences, then the present story would have been completely different. This is likely the thought running through the minds of four police personnel from Nagpur's Gandhibaug area, who have been suspended for three months after a video of them dancing in uniform while on duty went viral.

About the incident

A video has surfaced online featuring ASI Sanjay Patankar, Head Constable Abdul Qayyum Gani, Bhagyashree Giri, and Constable Nirmala Gawli from Tehsil Police Station. In the video, the officers are seen dancing to the popular Bollywood song "Khaike Paan Banaraswala" following the Independence Day celebrations on August 15th.

However, the clip quickly gained traction on social media, drawing mixed reactions. While some defended the officers, suggesting they deserved a moment of joy, others criticized their actions. Senior police officials took the matter seriously, and on Tuesday, Zone-3 in-charge DCP Rahul Madne ordered the suspension of all four officers.

Three-month suspension

Significantly, the suspension order issued by the DCP Rahul Madne emphasized that the police force is a discipline-driven organization, and officers are expected to uphold a respectful image in their uniforms. Despite previous and repeated reminders of this responsibility, the officers tarnished the police’s image by dancing to a film song while in uniform. As a result, all four officers have been suspended for three months.



WATCH |



