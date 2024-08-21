Angry Telengana man climbs pole to restore electricity after 7-hour power outage

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Angry Telengana man climbs the pole to restore electricity.

The humidity has already made it difficult for the people to survive, and then suddenly, the electricity goes out. The heat is unbearable, and the darkness only adds to the discomfort. The residents are frustrated because this is not the first time the power has gone out, and it has been seven hours since they have had any electricity. But in this moment of complete helplessness and frustration, one man stood out - an angry Telangana man who decided to take matters into his own hands and climbed a pole to restore electricity.

The incident took place in the Mahabubabad district in Telangana. The power outage lasted for an unusually long time, testing the patience of the villagers. Fed up with the lack of response from the authorities, this angry man decided to take action.

With determination and resilience, he climbed an electric pole in the village and sat on top of it for hours until the electricity was restored. His act caught the attention of the entire village and soon became a topic of discussion among people across Telangana.

Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao also appreciated the man for his “daredevil”.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Tired of 7hour power cut and zero support from the electricity department, local youth in Bayyaram climbed the pole and had to restore the electricity. Very dangerous but they had no choice because of the reckless behavior of the authorities. Appreciate the young man for his daredevil work but it shouldn’t have to happen. The Energy department and the Discom seem clueless on how to handle public issues”.

Take a look at the post here:

This incident not only showcases the frustration of people living in villages with inadequate infrastructure but also highlights the determination and resilience of individuals who refuse to be defeated by circumstances.

