Video of a man singing ‘Tadap Tadap’ in front of an Ola Electric showroom has gone viral | WATCH

A person bought a scooter from Ola. According to the man, the new scooter was breaking down repeatedly. Even when he complained about this to the company, no one listened to him. Due to this, the person got upset and he uniquely insulted the Ola company. In his act, the person said that he had recently bought a scooter from Ola but now some problem or the other was occurring in the scooter every day. Regarding which no satisfactory action was being taken by the Ola company, so finally, out of frustration, he took out a procession.

A man took out a procession of his OLA scooter

According to the information received, the man's name is Sagar Singh. To teach a lesson to the OLA company, Sagar decorated his Ola scooter and took out a procession from his house to the showroom and reached the showroom singing the famous Bollywood song "Tadap tadap ke iss dil se aah nikalti rahi, mujhko saza di Ola ne, aisa kya gunaah kiya, haan, lut gaye, hum lut gaye." The man stood in front of the showroom and kept on singing this song with a mic in his hand.

In this viral video, you can see that the man has put a garland on his scooter and is taking it to the OLA showroom by loading it on a cart. The man is also singing a song on the mic on the way. As soon as he reached the OLA showroom, he parked the cart in front of the showroom and started singing "Tadap, tadap ke." When people saw this act of the man, they made a video of it. Which is now becoming increasingly viral on social media. However, it is not yet known where this incident took place. But at present, this video is becoming very viral on the internet.

Users advised people not to buy Ola Scooters

This video of the protest outside the OLA showroom is becoming increasingly viral on social media. People have commented on it and given their reactions. Most of the users have advised people not to take Ola's scooter. One user commented, "This man will agree only after Ola's share falls." Another wrote, "Wow boy, what pain is there in your voice." The third wrote "Time has come to remove Ola from this circle" while another one wrote, "Ola people sold their scooter to the wrong person." The video has been shared on various social media platforms.

