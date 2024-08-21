WATCH: Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker shakes her leg to 'Kala Chashma' song, wins hearts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/X Manu Bhaker shakes her leg to the 'Kala Chashma' song.

There is hardly anyone in India who does not know about Manu Bhaker. She performed brilliantly in the Paris Olympics 2024 and won two bronze medals in the 10m air pistol individual event. Manu is the first Indian female player to win two medals in the same Olympics. Manu Bhaker has been trending on social media since the Olympics. Wishes for her historic bronze have been coming in from family, friends, and well-known people. Since her return to India from Paris, she has been the centre of attention. The Indian shooter demonstrated her talents in the Olympics. Now a video is going viral on social media in which Manu Bhaker is seen dancing.

What was shown in the viral video?

The video that is going viral on social media right now is of a program where Manu Bhaker had gone as a guest. During this, she is seen dancing to the Bollywood song 'Kala Chashma' from Baar Baar Dekho movie on stage. Some girl students are also seen on stage to support Manu Bhaker and they are also seen dancing along with her. People are sharing this video of Manu Bhaker dancing to the peppy track on social media from different accounts.

This video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (earlier Twitter) by a person named Tanuj Singh from his account @ImTanujSingh. While sharing the video, the caption reads, 'Manu Bhaker is dancing with some students on the song Kala Chashma in a program.' So far the video has been viewed by more than 21 thousand people. This video of Manu Bhaker is becoming very viral on social media platforms.

