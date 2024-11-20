Maharashtra Election 2024: THESE restaurants in Mumbai offering huge discounts to voters, check list

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL These Mumbai restaurants are offering huge discounts to voters during the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024.

Mumbai restaurants have taken a unique initiative to increase the number of citizens exercising their right to vote during the 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra. On November 20th and 21st, most of these restaurants are offering attractive deals and discounts to voters across the city. This initiative launched by the Mumbai chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) aims to encourage people to cast their vote and make it self-actualising by highlighting the importance of participating in the democratic process.

On November 20 and 21, voters can avail of the 20 per cent discount on their total dine-in bill at these below-mentioned restaurants. To avail lucrative 20 per cent discount, voters need to present their voter ID along with proof of voting—an inked finger and confirm their Mumbai residency.

List of restaurants offering on November 20 and 21

The Bombay Canteen ⁠O Pedro Veronica’s ⁠Bombay Sweet Shop Hakkasan Yauatcha Nara Thai CinCin Ode Waarsa Silver Beach Cafe Nom Nom, Khar Estella Akina The Sassy Spoon Saz Cafe Pings Nksha Tamak Taftoon Lyla Eve, Powai and Worli Donna deli Shy Bonobo Jamjar Diner Social – All outlets Smoke House Deli – All outlets Lord of the Drinks ⁠Not Just Tamasha ⁠Garnet ⁠Flying Saucer Steps Cafe, Bandra Great Punjab, Dadar ⁠Pints of Wisdom, BKC Oh So Silly, Khar Mirchi & Mime, Powai and Thane Madeira & Mime Zima Shawarma Factory Joshh: Indian Eat Street The Clearing House Tat, Vikhroli Que Sera Sera ⁠Blah! BKC and Santacruz outlet Saffron & Soy, Juhu ⁠Lord Of The Drinks, Powai ⁠Farzi Cafe Oberoi ⁠Pa Pa Ya – All outlets ⁠Mainland China ⁠Asia Kitchen by Mainland China Episode Bohoba ⁠Global Grill, Malad Gong Aegyo – Cafe & Bakehouse

With the various kinds of cuisines and popular restaurants associated with this, it is exciting the election season while also propagating the concept of civic responsibility. This gesture on the part of restaurants towards voters is an effort toward building a more engaged and responsible society.