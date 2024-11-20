Wednesday, November 20, 2024
     
Maharashtra Election 2024: THESE restaurants in Mumbai offering huge discounts to voters, check list

It is heartening to see businesses coming together with a social cause, and it is hoped that this initiative will encourage more people to exercise their fundamental rights and fulfil their duty as responsible citizens.

Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2024 11:54 IST
Maharashta Assembly Elections 2024
Image Source : SOCIAL These Mumbai restaurants are offering huge discounts to voters during the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024.

Mumbai restaurants have taken a unique initiative to increase the number of citizens exercising their right to vote during the 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra. On November 20th and 21st, most of these restaurants are offering attractive deals and discounts to voters across the city. This initiative launched by the Mumbai chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) aims to encourage people to cast their vote and make it self-actualising by highlighting the importance of participating in the democratic process. 
 
On November 20 and 21, voters can avail of the 20 per cent discount on their total dine-in bill at these below-mentioned restaurants. To avail lucrative 20 per cent discount, voters need to present their voter ID along with proof of voting—an inked finger and confirm their Mumbai residency.
 

List of restaurants offering on November 20 and 21

 
  1. The Bombay Canteen
  2. ⁠O Pedro
  3. Veronica’s
  4. ⁠Bombay Sweet Shop
  5. Hakkasan
  6. Yauatcha
  7. Nara Thai
  8. CinCin
  9. Ode
  10. Waarsa
  11. Silver Beach Cafe
  12. Nom Nom, Khar
  13. Estella
  14. Akina
  15. The Sassy Spoon
  16. Saz Cafe
  17. Pings
  18. Nksha
  19. Tamak
  20. Taftoon
  21. Lyla
  22. Eve, Powai and Worli
  23. Donna deli
  24. Shy
  25. Bonobo
  26. Jamjar Diner
  27. Social – All outlets
  28. Smoke House Deli – All outlets
  29. Lord of the Drinks
  30. ⁠Not Just Tamasha
  31. ⁠Garnet
  32. ⁠Flying Saucer
  33. Steps Cafe, Bandra
  34. Great Punjab, Dadar
  35. ⁠Pints of Wisdom, BKC
  36. Oh So Silly, Khar
  37. Mirchi & Mime, Powai and Thane
  38. Madeira & Mime
  39. Zima
  40. Shawarma Factory
  41. Joshh: Indian Eat Street
  42. The Clearing House
  43. Tat, Vikhroli
  44. Que Sera Sera
  45. ⁠Blah! BKC and Santacruz outlet
  46. Saffron & Soy, Juhu
  47. ⁠Lord Of The Drinks, Powai
  48. ⁠Farzi Cafe Oberoi
  49. ⁠Pa Pa Ya – All outlets
  50. ⁠Mainland China
  51. ⁠Asia Kitchen by Mainland China
  52. Episode
  53. Bohoba
  54. ⁠Global Grill, Malad
  55. Gong
  56. Aegyo – Cafe & Bakehouse
 
With the various kinds of cuisines and popular restaurants associated with this, it is exciting the election season while also propagating the concept of civic responsibility. This gesture on the part of restaurants towards voters is an effort toward building a more engaged and responsible society.
 
