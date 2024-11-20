Maharashtra Election 2024: THESE restaurants in Mumbai offering huge discounts to voters, check list
Maharashtra Election 2024: THESE restaurants in Mumbai offering huge discounts to voters, check list
It is heartening to see businesses coming together with a social cause, and it is hoped that this initiative will encourage more people to exercise their fundamental rights and fulfil their duty as responsible citizens.
Mumbai restaurants have taken a unique initiative to increase the number of citizens exercising their right to vote during the 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra. On November 20th and 21st, most of these restaurants are offering attractive deals and discounts to voters across the city. This initiative launched by the Mumbai chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) aims to encourage people to cast their vote and make it self-actualising by highlighting the importance of participating in the democratic process.
On November 20 and 21, voters can avail of the 20 per cent discount on their total dine-in bill at these below-mentioned restaurants. To avail lucrative 20 per cent discount, voters need to present their voter ID along with proof of voting—an inked finger and confirm their Mumbai residency.
List of restaurants offering on November 20 and 21
The Bombay Canteen
O Pedro
Veronica’s
Bombay Sweet Shop
Hakkasan
Yauatcha
Nara Thai
CinCin
Ode
Waarsa
Silver Beach Cafe
Nom Nom, Khar
Estella
Akina
The Sassy Spoon
Saz Cafe
Pings
Nksha
Tamak
Taftoon
Lyla
Eve, Powai and Worli
Donna deli
Shy
Bonobo
Jamjar Diner
Social – All outlets
Smoke House Deli – All outlets
Lord of the Drinks
Not Just Tamasha
Garnet
Flying Saucer
Steps Cafe, Bandra
Great Punjab, Dadar
Pints of Wisdom, BKC
Oh So Silly, Khar
Mirchi & Mime, Powai and Thane
Madeira & Mime
Zima
Shawarma Factory
Joshh: Indian Eat Street
The Clearing House
Tat, Vikhroli
Que Sera Sera
Blah! BKC and Santacruz outlet
Saffron & Soy, Juhu
Lord Of The Drinks, Powai
Farzi Cafe Oberoi
Pa Pa Ya – All outlets
Mainland China
Asia Kitchen by Mainland China
Episode
Bohoba
Global Grill, Malad
Gong
Aegyo – Cafe & Bakehouse
With the various kinds of cuisines and popular restaurants associated with this, it is exciting the election season while also propagating the concept of civic responsibility. This gesture on the part of restaurants towards voters is an effort toward building a more engaged and responsible society.