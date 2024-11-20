Swiggy Instamart delivers free 'tinday' with some orders in Mumbai today, know reason

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Trending News: Swiggy Instamart, the quick-commerce arm of the popular food delivery platform Swiggy, has gained attention for its unique and creative campaign urging the people of Maharashtra to participate in the state’s assembly elections. As part of this initiative, the service has been sending free "tinda" (Indian round gourd) with certain orders in Mumbai, creatively linking the vegetable to a call for voters to step out and cast their ballots.

The campaign became widely recognised when Mumbai-based social media user Eesha Tirodkar shared a photograph on X, showing a Swiggy Instamart order bag with free tinday. The bag contained a thoughtful message that drew a parallel between receiving unwanted tinda and the potential consequences of not voting in the elections.

What did Swiggy Instamart read?

The message on the bag read: "Much like the tinda you didn’t order and now have to deal with, if you don’t vote today, you’ll be stuck with a government you didn’t choose." This clever analogy resonated with many, highlighting the importance of voting in shaping the state’s leadership.

The campaign has received widespread praise for its innovative approach, blending humour with a serious civic responsibility. By using an everyday item like tinda, Swiggy Instamart tried to encourage voters to recognise the importance of their vote and make their voices heard in the ongoing Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

