'Love lost, cancer won': Nepali influencers Srijana, Bibek Pangeni's love story breaks millions of hearts

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Nepali influencers Srijana, and Bibek Pangeni's incomplete love story.

Nepali influencer Bibek Pangeni's death has come as a big shock to his fans on social media. Bibek was battling with brain cancer for a very long time. His brain cancer was in stage 3. Despite the prayers of crores of people and several efforts of his beloved wife Srijana Subedi, he could not win this battle and passed away on December 19, 2024. After the death of internet sensation Bibek Pangeni, people are constantly paying tribute to him on social media. Battling with a serious disease like brain cancer, Bibek has shared the story of his struggle and courage with millions through social media platforms.

Through his Instagram reels, he shared his experiences of cancer treatment. Through short video clips, he used to share personal moments of his life and phases of his treatment.

Bibek Panjeni's wife Srijana's support

When Bibek came to know about cancer, his wife Srijana Subedi left all her work and started taking care of him. She served Bibek day and night, the love of both has become an example for the people, but despite everything he could not be saved. Their reels on Instagram were very popular among the people. His positive videos gave a positive direction to society. This is the reason why people are saddened by his death. People from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries are also paying tribute to him in their way.

Srijana's efforts to save her husband Bibek Pangeni are being compared to Atul Subhash's estranged wife Nikita Singhania, who is the reason for Atul's death. People are saying that in the era of divorce and alimony, we need a woman like Srijana, who was a constant support to the late Nepali influencer Bibek Pangeni.

Take a look at netizens' reactions:

Through videos, Bibek and Srijana not only connected with their followers but also inspired millions of people to love selflessly and face challenges in life bravely.

ALSO READ: Viral video of Kathak dancers performing D Gukesh’s iconic chess move will make you awestruck | WATCH