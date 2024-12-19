Viral video of Kathak dancers performing D Gukesh’s iconic chess move will make you awestruck | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kathak dancers perform D Gukesh’s iconic chess move.

A recent viral video of Kathak dancers performing the iconic chess move of Indian Grandmaster Gukesh has swept through social media, leaving all its viewers in awe. In this video, the dancers moved gracefully in perfect synchronisation while recreating the strategic moves of Gukesh on a giant chessboard. The intensity and concentration required in playing a game of chess are perfectly portrayed by the dancers, and at the same time, they have put their creative touch into it. It is a perfect blend of two traditional art forms: Kathak and chess, which forms a visual treat to both these disciplines.

In the pivotal 14th game of the World Chess Championship match in Singapore on December 12, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren to become the youngest-ever world champion.

Anushka Chandak and Maitreyee Nirgun painstakingly planned their motions to commemorate D Gukesh. They did this by symbolizing Gukesh's winning move and deftly portraying Ding Liren's counterstrategies.

This unique and attractive performance not only brings forward the talent and versatility of the dancers but also shines out the beauty and complication in the game of chess. While sharing the video on Instagram, they wrote, “We are so so proud of you @gukesh.official.”

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video has, so far, received excellent accolades and admiration where most people called it to be a perfect blend between art and sport that no one can forget. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Never thought I would ever see something like this for chess movements. This is amazing," while another one wrote, "Woooow! woow! What a wonderful and artistic depiction of the game ! I loved the last pae of the girl in black which was the signature pose of Gukesh."

ALSO READ: Indonesian comedian's video mimicking K3G song 'Deewana Hai Dekho' with her team will make you ROFL | WATCH