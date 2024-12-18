Indonesian comedian's video mimicking K3G song 'Deewana Hai Dekho' with her team will make you ROFL | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Indonesian comedian's funny video will make you laugh out loud.

The hilarious rendition of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) hit song 'Deewana Hai Dekho' by an Indonesian comedian has gone viral.

Social media users are in awe of the video's inventive take on the well-known song, which stars Musdalifah Basri and her crew.

The gang is seen in the video wearing vibrant costumes, imitating the original dance moves with facial expressions and antics that give the song, which was filmed by Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, a humorous spin.

The comic imitating Hrithik's character and trying to recreate his famous entrance sequence is the most hilarious part. The comedian arrives on top of a truck-like vehicle rather than in a Lamborghini, as in the original.

The spoof strikes the ideal blend of humour and nostalgia with its dramatic gestures and amusing facial expressions.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, social media users started posting hilarious reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, "Justice for Lamborghini," while another one wrote, "Which is real, I'm still confused." The third user wrote, "Good lord, this is brilliant."

