There was a question on Kenny Sebastian in an English exam and the comedian has epic response

You might have laughed out loud a number of times listening to Kenny Sebastian's funny jokes. But could you ever think that an English exam will have a question related to him? Well, it did happen. Popular stand-up comic Kenny Sebastian posted a picture of an English question paper and it has gone viral for all the right reasons. The photograph showed a section from the creative writing skills which had a paragraph on the comedian.

The paragraph on Sebastian read: "Mr Kenny Sebastian, the popular stand-up comedian, was to perform in your school. Due to some reasons, the programme was postponed. Write a notice in about 50 words informing the students about the new date on which he is coming. You are Ali/Alisia, Secretary Arts Club, The Sunrise Public School, Delhi."

Sebastian shared the photograph of the exam paper, which has a question related to the comic, on Instagram. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Someone DM'd me that I am on their English term paper."

"This feels more like an achievement than any award honestly. Shoutout to the person who formulated the question (exam paper person?). I like how professional I am in the question. I just postponed the show, I didn't cancel it. I want to announce my tour like this as well. On English question papers."

He then wrote: "Kenny Sebastian is performing in your city. Write a letter to your family inviting them to go for it together. 5 marks," he said.

"Also, English was my favourite subject (and teacher) in school. Full circle haha."

The post has drawn hilarious reactions from his fellow comedians and fans. Reacting to the post Stand-up comedian Akash Gupta wrote, "Ye to humare area ka show legaye aap." An Instagram user, on the other hand, said, "You better do a show for their school," while another one said, "I remember i quoted you for my morning assembly back in school “children exams are important.. but if you don’t do well in exams you’ll end up like me…. happy” heheeh (sic)."

A third one pulled his leg writing, "Thats so Nice of them .. so when are you coming to The Sunrise Publlic School ?? Let us Know ..Kenny." There were a series of such funny comments on the post.

What would have been your answer, in case the question came in your exam?

