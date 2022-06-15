What! Devotees offer toy planes at this gurudwara in Jalandhar in hopes of a trip abroad; See pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PAVANKAUSHIK3 Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurudwara

Do you know there is a gurudwara in Punjab near Jalandhar where devotees offer toy planes and hope that some day they will be able to go abroad? Yes, it's true. Located in Talhan village of Punjab, this 150-year-old Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurdwara is a popular name among visa seekers. Locals of the place believe that if a person wants to go abroad, the person may pray here and soon he will be able to get a ticket and visit the destination of his choice.

In fact, the belief has grown to such an extent that there is a huge model aircraft placed on the top of the Gurudwara. Without any surprise, the holy place is popularly known as 'Hawaijahaj' (aeroplane) gurdwara among visitors. Many devotees who visit the place in hopes to travel abroad offer toy planes here.

Multiple Internet users shared their accounts when they visited the place. "At Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurudwara which is in a village near Jalandhar is flooded with toy plane by devotees who believe that this will help them get a visa . Sadly, not much is known about the saint in whose memory the gurudwara was constructed," a Twitter user noted.

Another one shared a photo of toy planes being offered at the Gurudwara and wrote, "On my way to #Jalandhar this week, I stopped by Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurudwara — aka “hawaijahaj” (airplane) gurdwara — in Talhan, #Punjab. Devotees seeking a visa to go abroad offer prayers and a toy airplane."

A third one said that there is a similar temple in Telangana. "#Gurudwara in Jalandhar, #Punjab People who wish to travel abroad offer miniature aircraft at Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurdwara. This gurdwara is considered as a ticket to abroad, especially the US. There is also a temple for Visa in Telangana."

So are you planning a trip abroad from a long time? How about visiting hawaijahaj gurdwara first?