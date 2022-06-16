James Corden should not return to UK: Netizens start online petition to stop him. But why?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAMES CORDEN James Corden

"James Corden should not return to UK," an online petition urges as the actor-comedian is set to return back to the United Kingdom after he wraps on 'The Late Late Show' next spring. The petition is sort of mean and describes the comedian as a “gargantuan twat”. It has gone viral on social media and Internet users are kind of perplexed about how to react to it. It is being widely shared across social media platforms drawing hilarious reactions. The application is very mean and nasty. It says since the UK has endured so much they want to keep Corden out of the country.

The petition begins as, “Eight years ago, James Corden left the UK for the US to work on [The Late Late Show], since then, we’ve had to collectively deal with the impact of the Tory government, Brexit, and COVID-19.” It goes on to refer to the absence of James Corden as a “slight beacon of hope”. Continuing further it states, “But now he’s leaving [The Late Late Show] and is returning to our British pastures. So I beg you, if you do one thing today, please, I implore you to sign this petition,” adding, “If he really has to return to the UK, can we stick him on some little uninhabited island off the coast of Scotland?” Here's how netizens are reacting to it:

Meanwhile, Corden hasn't yet discussed his next moves after leaving 'The Late Late Show,' which he's hosted since mid-2015, but insiders have suggested that the presenter is keen to return to his native England to be closer to family, as per Variety.

In a shocking announcement in April this year, Corden had first revealed his plans of stepping down. "This will be my last year hosting the show," Corden said at the time.

"When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there... this has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make, it really has. I've never taken this job for granted."

A return to the United Kingdom would be an interesting move for Corden, who had a relatively successful acting career on shows like BBC sitcom 'Gavin & Stacey' and 'The Wrong Mans,' and on stage with the National Theatre's 'One Man, Two Guvnors'.

-- with inputs from AP