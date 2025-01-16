IShowSpeed attempts risky backflip on 'Hand of God' sculpture in Guatemala, watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL IShowSpeed attempts a risky backflip.

Just the other day, a video in which a young man tried his luck at jumping over the well-known 'Hand of God' sculpture in Guatemala had gone viral. The video of the stunt is captured and spread by a passerby. This man, referred to as IShowSpeed, is a renowned YouTuber who performs dangerous stunts.

However, the 19-year-old IShowSpeed, with his extreme stunts and viral videos on social media, has garnered several followers in no time. The recent video shows how he confidently went for the backflip without safety equipment or any harness.

Speed saw the enormous sculpture atop a mountain when he travelled to Antigua, Guatemala, on the second day of his vacation. Calling it the "Hand of God," speed addressed his audience, saying, "Okay, this is very dangerous. I am about to do a backflip on The Hand of God. If I fall, it's over with."

Take a look at IShowSpeed's viral video here:

Soon after the video of IShowSpeed's backflip went viral, people started commenting on the post. One user wrote, "bro nearly met God," while another user wrote, "I am very glad that you landed, but that wasn't smart. One wrong move, and we would have lost you."

Pushing physical boundaries is nothing new to IShowSpeed, who has amassed a sizable internet following. Fans are kept captivated by his brazen enthusiasm, but some are now speculating as to whether the viral celebrity would eventually scale up his pranks or keep them up.

ALSO READ: Woman skydives 13,000 feet to unfurl Mahakumbh flag over Bangkok | WATCH