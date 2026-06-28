43°C in Europe isn't the same as India? Internet debates heatwave comparison

New Delhi:

Amidst one of the most severe heatwaves to hit Europe in recent times, there arose a simple query raised by users on X that led to an interesting discussion: is it the same for 43°C in Europe as 43°C in India?

The topic went viral as different individuals from around the globe talked about how the same degree can make a world of difference based on their geographical location, even though the thermometer may say otherwise.

The query that triggered the debate

The debate was initiated by a comparison between the current heatwave in Europe and the heat experienced by various regions of India every year.

Several users pointed out that although India frequently records temperatures above 40°C, Europeans are currently finding similar conditions extremely difficult to cope with.

Why do many users say the heat feels different?

One of the most common explanations centred on infrastructure. Many social media users noted that homes, offices and public transport systems across much of Europe were designed to retain warmth during cold winters rather than stay cool during prolonged heatwaves. As a result, many buildings lack air conditioning, making indoor temperatures particularly uncomfortable.

On the other hand, people living in many parts of India are used to high summer temperatures and cooling options such as ceiling fans, air coolers and air conditioning in areas that regularly experience extreme heat conditions.

Climate and humidity play a role

It was further observed from the discussion that it was not only the air temperature that made it hot. Other factors that make it hard for the body to cool down include humidity, wind speed, sun radiation, overnight temperature and heat retention of structures. Currently, Europe is experiencing unusually hot weather as several countries are witnessing all-time or record June temperatures. Heat warnings have been issued by the governments of various countries.

Division on social media

While many were of the view that Europe was unprepared for such temperatures, some people argued that heat was difficult to bear, irrespective of the place, and it was not a competition among countries. Millions of people in India also suffer every year due to extreme heat conditions, especially people who do not have cooling facilities or electricity.

(Image Source : X/UMEDPRATAPSINGH)Europe vs India debate goes viral

Weather beyond temperatures

The viral discussion was a great example of how the weather goes beyond temperatures. The same temperature can produce very different experiences depending on infrastructure, local climate, housing design, humidity and how accustomed people are to extreme weather.

That is perhaps why one simple question about 43°C has resonated with so many people around the world.

Also read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls Bengaluru 'Garbage City', leaves X user divided