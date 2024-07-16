Internet buzzes as automatic pani puri kiosk in Bengaluru goes viral, sparks curiosity | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Bengaluru's viral Pani Puri kiosk sparks Internet's curiosity

An automatic Pani Puri vending machine in Bengaluru’s HSR layout has captured widespread attention online following a user's viral social media post. While such vending machines and kiosks are fairly common in Bengaluru, the clever name of the stall quickly became a favourite on the internet.

Benedict, an X handle, introduced a Pani Puri stall featuring a vending machine dubbed "WTF - What The Flavours," equipped with multiple taps dispensing flavoured water for the puris. The concept aims to enhance hygiene and allow customers to customise their Pani Puri experience by choosing their preferred flavoured water to accompany their puris. "HSR living in 2050," noted the X handle.

Watch the viral post:

Some users expressed scepticism about the automated vending machines. An X user asked, “So that pani puri liquid that overflows...does it get recycled or drained?” Another user said, “Too Clinical, isn’t enticing in my opinion. Can do better if some good visual design is applied.” A third user named Pradeep said, “The ETA Mall in Binny Pet had an automated panipuri vending machine at least five years ago. I'm not sure why this hasn’t taken off big time yet. Since it’s now an 'HSR invention,' it should scale.”

In recent Karnataka news, street food, particularly Pani Puri, has come under scrutiny for hygiene. Food safety officials found alarming results during sample checks: 'Out of 260 samples tested, 41 contained artificial colours and carcinogenic agents known to cause cancer,' with '18 samples deemed unfit for human consumption.' These findings have sparked concerns about the safety of widely consumed urban street food.

